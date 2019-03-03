Allen Americans Game Capsule

March 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen Americans (20-34-4-2; 46 points) vs. Rapid City Rush (22-28-5-3; 52 points) 4:05 pm CST

The Allen Americans and Rapid City Rush meet for a one game series this afternoon at 4:05 pm. The Americans are coming off back to back losses to the Tulsa Oilers this weekend. It's also a battle of the sixth and seventh place teams in the Mountain Division. Rapid City is six points up on the Americans with two games in hand.

Last Game against Rapid City 12/5/18:

Rapid City outscored the Americans 4-1 in the first period as the game was never close. Two former Allen Americans helped to do the damage that night as both Garrett Klotz and Tyler Poulsen both found the back of the net in a 6-3 Rapid City win. Kyle Hayton took the loss in net allowing four goals on just eight shots.

Americans Notables:

Zach Pochiro leads the ECHL with 31 goals.

Riley Bourbonnais was loaned to the Iowa Wild on Friday. In two games with Iowa since being loaned, he has no points and is even.

After having his six-game point streak snapped on Friday, Americans forward Dante Salituro has no points in his last two games.

Dante Salituro was named last week's ECHL Player of the Week on 2-27-19.

Zach Pochiro is tied for the league lead with 12 power play goals.

Zach Pochiro has scored in five straight games.

Rapid City Notables:

Pierre-Luc Mercier leads the Rush with 37 points.

Pierre-Luc Mercier leads Rapid City with 26 assists.

Shaq Merasty leads the Rush with 6 power play goals.

After his four-game point streak was snapped on February 15th, Pierre-Luc Mercier has been held without a point in five straight games.

Adam Carlson is fifth in the league in saves with 986.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans lead the league with 1,277 Penalty Minutes.

Allen is 10-15-1-0 at home this season.

Allen is 12-6-4-1 when scoring the first goal.

The Americans are being outscored 78 to 58 in the third period.

The Americans closed their seven-game homestand on Friday night with a 5-3 loss (4-3-0).

Rapid City is 11-13-4-1 on the road this season.

Rapid City is 20-14-5-0 when scoring first.

Rapid City is 17-21-3-3 against the Mountain Division this season.

Rapid City is 3-2-0-0 against Allen this season.

Rapid City's Power Play is 18th overall in the ECHL. 37 for 230. (16.1%).

