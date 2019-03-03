Mavericks Fall Sunday Afternoon in Tulsa, 3-1

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Tulsa Oilers defeated the Kansas City Mavericks by a final score of 3-1 Sunday afternoon at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Darian Dziurzynski netted the only goal for Kansas City and Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 27 of 30 shots by Tulsa.

Tulsa jumped on Kansas City in the first period, netting two goals in the opening period. Tommy Mele got the Oilers on the board just under two minutes into the game. The goal was assisted by Scott Henegar. The Oilers continued pressuring the Mavericks, getting a goal from Adam Pleskach that was assisted by Dylan Bredo and Ryan Tesink. The Mavericks were outshot 20-4 by the Oilers in the period.

Kansas City forward and leading goal scorer Darian Dziurzynski drew the Mavs closer just 1:08 into the second period, making the score 2-1. Defenseman Willie Raskob and forward David Dziurzynski got the assists on the goal. The Mavericks held Tulsa without a shot on goal for the first seven minutes, 30 seconds of the second period. Tulsa grabbed a late goal in the middle frame from Ian McNulty, extending their lead to 3-1. Bredo was given the lone assist on the goal.

Both teams went scoreless in the third period as McNulty's goal stood as the final tally of the game. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider ended the afternoon with 27 saves on 30 shots.

The Mavericks travel to Allen, Texas to face the Allen Americans on Wednesday and Friday before returning home for a Sunday, March 10 matinee against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Faceoff for the Cincinnati game will be 4:05 p.m. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

