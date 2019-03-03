Railers Return Home in Style with 4-2 Win over the Thunder

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (25-22-5-4, 59pts) returned home from their season long seven game road trip to defeat the visiting Adirondack Thunder (31-20-5-2, 69pts) in front of 4,018fans at the DCU Center on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Railers are now five points behind the Maine Mariners (64pts) and the Manchester Monarchs (64pts) for the 3rd and 4th spots in the North Division. The Railers and the Thunder battle again in Glens Falls, NY on Wednesday and Friday at 7pm.

Bo Brauer (1-1-2), Tyler Barnes, Tommy Kelley (1-1-2), and Nick Sorkin scored for Worcester while Mitch Gillam made 27 saves as the Railers played their first home game since Feb 10. Peter MacArthur added two assists for the Thunder while goaltender Logan Thompson made 26 saves in net. It was the third straight win for Worcester over Adirondack as Yanick Turcotte picked up his team leading 12th fighting major and added an assist in the home win.

Worcester outshot Adirondack 11-4 in the first period but trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Dylan Walchuk (12th) slammed home a feed from behind the net after a Railers turnover at 5:04 of the first period for the only score.

The Railers grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second period as Bo Brauer (6th) deflected a Yanick Turcotte shot from on top of the crease at 8:17 and Tyler Barnes (23rd) roofed a shot from on top of the crease on the backhand at 10:12. Adirondack tied the score 2-2 on their third power play as a James Henry shot broke off the blocker of Mitch Gillam and flipped behind him and shuffled into the net by Colby Sissons (1st) at 19:41 to close out the period. Worcester held a 21-14 shot advantage through 40 minutes.

Tommy Kelley (2nd) netted the eventual game winner at 4:20 of the third period after his shot from the left slot broke through the Thunder rookie netminder to give Worcester the 3-2 lead. Yanick Turcotte (12th FM) dropped Andrew Tessier with a series of lefts and rights in a one-sided fight at 5:38 to give the DCU Center crowd a buzz. Mitch Gillam stopped Matt Salhany on a shorthanded breakaway with about five minutes left to keep the Railers ahead 3-2. Nick Sorkin (12th) added an empty netter at 19:46 to put the game away and to give the Railers the 4-2 home victory.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Yanick Turcotte (assist, fight) 2nd star: Bo Brauer (1-1-2) 1st star: Tommy Kelley (GWG, Assist) .... final shots were 30-29 in favor of Worcester.... Logan Thompson (1-1-0) made 26 saves on 29 shots for Adirondack.... Mitch Gillam (16-13-4) made 27 saves on 29 shots for Worcester....while Evan Buitenhuis served as the backup.... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Adirondack went 1-for-3.... Kyle McKenzie (inj), Matt Schmalz (inj), Tommy Panico (inj), Alex Vanier (inj), Connor Doherty (inj), Ross Olsson, and Ivan Kosorenkov did not dress for Worcester.... forward Ross Olsson was signed to an ATO on Friday from Endicott College..... Jeff Kubiak is on recall with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Yanick Turcotte, Tommy Kelley, Ryan Hitchcock, Bo Brauer, Matty Gaudreau, and Josh Holmstom added assists for Worcester.... the Railers are now 14-8-4-1 on home ice this season - it was their first home game since Feb 10.....Ryan Hitchcock now has 24 points (10-14-24) in his last 19 games....Nick Sorkin (2-3-5) and Matty Gaudreau (2-4-6) all have four-game point streaks...the goal by Barnes was his team leading 23rd - a franchise record for the Railers..... the Railers have 16 games remaining (9 home, 7 road)...Barry Almeida added five shots on goal and now has 215 shots on goal this season.

What's on tap - the series continues....

The Railers and the Thunder battle again in Glens Falls, NY on Wednesday and Friday at 7pm to close out the three-game set. Coverage begins at 6:36pm on 98.9 Nash Icon.

On Saturday, March 9 the Railers host the Norfolk Admirals at 7pm on a BIG GAME SATURDAY! The Stanley Cup® will appear from 6-8:30pm in the DCU Center concourse presented by Mercantile Center. Fans will have an opportunity to take their photo with the Stanley Cup during the game. The Railers will be a wearing a special Nickelodeon themed Ninja Turtles jersey presented by the Worcester Credit Union. Every Saturday night home game is SATURDAY NIGHT SIGNINGS presented by MidState Auto Group with a Railers player signing autographs during the first intermission.

The Railers Tavern located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

