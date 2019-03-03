Adirondack Falls 4-2 to Worcester in Sunday Matinee

WORCESTER, MA - Dylan Walchuk scored in back-to-back games and Colby Sissons potted his first goal in a Thunder sweater but Adirondack fell to the Worcester Railers by a 4-2 final Sunday afternoon at DCU Center.

Walchuk scored the lone goal of the opening period when he finished a nice set-up from Peter MacArthur just over five minutes into the game. Walchuk slid a pass along the boards to MacArthur behind the net. The veteran forward went give-and-go to Walchuk who was cutting in front where he one-timed it home for a 1-0 Thunder lead.

Worcester took the first two goals of the middle frame from Bo Brauer and Tyler Barnes. First, Brauer redirected a Yanick Turcotte shot in front to tie the game before Barnes ended up with a loose puck in front and put a forehand-backhand deke on Logan Thompson to give Worcester the lead. The two Railers goals were scored in a 1:55 span.

Defenseman Colby Sissons tied the game for Adirondack with a power-play goal in the final seconds of the middle period. The rookie left a pass for James Henry at the right point and the Thunder captain put a wrist-shot on net. The puck deflected off Mitch Gillam and up in the air behind him where Sissons was camped to tap in for his first score of the season and a 2-2 tie.

Tommy Kelley netted the game-winning goal at 4:20 of the third period when he ended up the winner of a loose-puck scramble and fired a quick wrist-shot by Thompson for the final lead Worcester would need.

Nick Sorkin collected an empty-net goal with 14 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

Goalie Logan Thompson was impressive again for Adirondack, playing for the second time in two days. The goalie, signed to the roster Saturday morning, finished with 26 saves and kept the Thunder close throughout the afternoon.

The Thunder head home for three games this week - Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings. It's the same Worcester Railers team arriving at Cool Insuring Arena for the first two before Adirondack closes out the week with the Manchester Monarchs Saturday night. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

