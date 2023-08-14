Thunder Re-Sign Broughman, Martin

August 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Travis Broughman and defenseman Bryce Martin for the 2023-24 season.

Broughman, 26, joined the Thunder during the 2022-23 season and recorded 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 48 regular-season games. Broughman also added one goal and two assists in five playoff games against Newfoundland.

"Travis Broughman started the year in the SPHL and was one of several players to take advantage of his opportunity," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He is a top-six center who sees time on the power play and has a knack for winning puck battles all over the ice. He is a pro. Welcome back, Travis!"

Prior to coming to Adirondack, the Richmond, Virginia native had 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 19 games with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs. Before his professional career, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward played four seasons at NCAA (D3) SUNY Oswego and put up 78 points (41 goals, 37 assists) in 77 regular-season contests and served as the team's captain his senior year.

Martin, 26, played in ten games for the Thunder after joining the club from the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs where he had five assists in 17 games. During the 2020-21 season, the Fort Erie, Ontario native had three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in 27 games for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

"Bryce Martin plays the game simple and hard," added MacArthur. "We know what to expect when he jumps over the boards. Intensity, physicality, and a team first mindset. He was a welcome addition at the time of his recall last year and we are looking forward to seeing him as he continues development. Welcome back, Bryce!"

The right-shooting defenseman has 13 assists in 53 SPHL games, all with Roanoke. Prior to his professional career, Martin served as the captain for the GMHL's Niagara Whalers and had 69 points (26 goals, 43 assists) in just 34 games.

