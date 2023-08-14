Florida Panthers Announce Schedule for 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the schedule for the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase from Sept. 15-18 at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla., home of the Panthers ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.

The Showcase will feature prospects from the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning. All four teams will play each other once over the four-day Showcase, beginning with Nashville vs. Tampa Bay at 4 p.m. (ET) and Florida vs. Carolina at 7 p.m. (ET) on Friday, Sept. 15.

Admission to all games is free and open to the public and all matchups will be available to stream live on FloridaPanthers.com.

2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Schedule

Friday, Sept. 15

4 p.m. - Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

7 p.m. - Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday, Sept. 16

3 p.m. - Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

6 p.m. - Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators

Sunday, Sept. 17

Practice Day

Monday, Sept. 18

10 a.m. - Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

1 p.m. - Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

