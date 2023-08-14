Forwards Nick Isaacson & Carson MacKinnon Return to Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forwards Nick Isaacson and Carson Mackinnon for the 2023-24 season.

Isaacson, 24, appeared in just two games for the Icemen last season before suffering a season-ending injury. Isaacson was initially acquired by the Icemen last December via a trade with the Maine Mariners. The 6-3, 205-pound forward posted 11 points (5g, 6a) in 26 games played with the South Carolina Stingrays during the 2021-22 season and earned a three-game call-up with the AHL's Hershey Bears. Prior to his professional career, the Oakville, Ontario resident logged 82 points (32g, 50a) with the OHL's Peterborough Petes and Mississauga Steelheads from 2016-2020.

MacKinnon, 24, scored two goals in the 11 games with the Icemen this past spring. Prior to joining the Icemen, MacKinnon recorded 19 points (4g, 15a) in 30 games played at the University of Prince Edward Island (AUS) last season. The 6-1,176-pound forward totaled 29 points in 47 collegiate games during his two seasons of play at UPEI. The Summerside, PEI resident also amassed 154 points (55g, 99a) in 302 career Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) contests split in stints with the Rimouski Oceanic and the Gatineau Olympiques from 2015-2020.

The following is a complete list of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season:

Victor Hadfield (D)

Julian Kislin (D)

Jacob Panetta (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Luke Bignell (F)

Easton Brodzinski (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Brendan Harris (F)

Matheson Iacopelli (F)

Nick Isaacson (F)

Derek Lodermeier (F)

Carson MacKinnon (F)

Dominick Mersch (F)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F)

Matt Vernon (G)

Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

