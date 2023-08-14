Swamp Rabbits Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today the club's 2023-24 Promotional Schedule, which features 21 unique themes for enhancing fan experience during the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours.

The Swamp Rabbits begin the season with the 2023 home opener on Opening Night presented by Bon Secours, Saturday, October 21, as they host the Norfolk Admirals. The night will feature a special celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Bon Secours Wellness Arena and hockey coming to Greenville.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena sees the return of fan-favorite nights such as the Teddy Bear Toss, Saturday, December 2, NASCAR Night on Saturday, January 20, 2024, Stick It To Cancer Night on Saturday, February 3, and Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, February 24.

New to the schedule are Hockey & Hops, New Year's Eve Glow Night, Wrestling Night, and Teacher Appreciation Night.

In addition the themed-promotional nights, the Swamp Rabbits announced the return of weekly promotional nights, including Waggin' Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays presented by KW Beverage, and Freedom Fridays presented by Lima One Capital.

The complete promotional schedule is below:

OCTOBER

Oct. 21 - Opening Night presented by Bon Secours

Oct. 27 - First Responders Night presented by First Step Realty

NOVEMBER

Nov. 11 - Hockey & Hops

Nov. 12 - STEM Sunday presented by Fluor

DECEMBER

Dec. 2 - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving

Dec. 10 - Scooby Doo Night

Dec. 31 - New Year's Eve Glow Night (6:00 p.m. start)

JANUARY

Jan. 6 - Kids Day (4:00 p.m. start) presented by New Balance Greenville

Jan. 12 - Jazz Night

Jan. 20 - NASCAR Night

FEBRUARY

Feb. 3 - Stick It To Cancer presented by Bon Secours

Feb. 4 - Stomper's Birthday

Feb. 16 - Outdoors Night

Feb. 17 - STAR WARS Night

Feb. 24 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Budweiser

Feb. 25 - Wrestling Night

MARCH

Mar. 15 - Faith & Family Night

Mar. 16 - St. Patrick's Day presented by Helacious

Mar. 29 - Girls Night Out

APRIL

Apr. 12 - Teacher Appreciation Night presented by First Step Realty

Apr. 14 - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fluor

All Swamp Rabbits home games on Wednesday-Saturday are slated for 7:00 p.m., while Sunday home games begin at 3:00 p.m., unless otherwise noted above.

Swamp Rabbits Full and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

