Worcester Railers HC Acquire Forward Zach White for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has acquired forward Zach White to at for the 2023-24 season.

White, 27, comes to Worcester in exchange for future considerations through a trade with the Iowa Heartlanders. The Milford, CT native led the Heartlanders in points last season with 40 (20-20-40) in 71 games to go with 108 penalty minutes. During the 2021-22 campaign, White was third on the team in points with 51 (18-33-51) while recording 40 penalty minutes.

"Acquiring a player like Zach was a no-brainer for us," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He's a proven 20 goal scorer and point per game player in this league. He plays with a ton of grit and sandpaper, isn't afraid to standup for his teammates, and will do whatever it takes to win hockey games."

Prior to playing in the ECHL, the 5'7", 150lb forward spent time in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, Southern Professional Hockey League, and France. He spent four seasons at Curry College in Milton, MA playing NCAA Division III Hockey for the Colonels. In 93 games, White scored 87 points (49-38-87).

"I'm pretty excited, it's only an hour and a half from where I live," White said. "I've only heard really good things about the organization in Worcester. I'm going to always try to put the team first. That's what I'm all about."

The Railers have announced fourteen players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as White joins Quinn Ryan, Christian Evers, Brendan Robbins, Mike Higgins, Blake Christensen, Blade Jenkins, Max Johnson, Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the fourteen signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

