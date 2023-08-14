Komets Strengthen Blueline

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that they have signed rookie defenseman Logan Dowhaniuk to a contract, and forward Jordan Maher has agreed to a tryout.

Dowhaniuk (Doe-han-yuk), 21, played portions of the last six seasons with Edmonton of the WHL. The 5'11 defenseman scored 22 goals and added 79 assists while patrolling the blueline for the Oil Kings. The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native's best season came during the 2021-22 campaign, where he scored eight goals and 28 assists and had a +27 rating in 62 games.

"Logan is a very exciting, young defenseman. He skates extremely well, has great poise with the puck and defends very well," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He comes to us with a great pedigree winning a WHL championship. We have big expectations for Logan this coming season, and we can wait to see him grow."

Dowhaniuk attended the Edmonton Oilers rookie camp last year and Arizona's main training camp.

Maher, 24, skated the last three seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island, scoring 14 goals with 18 assists in 79 games. Before his University career, the 6'0 winger spent five seasons in the QMJHL with three teams. After playing in 323 career games at the junior level, the Gander, Newfoundland, native finished with 220 total points (81g, 139a).

The Komets will open the season on October 20, at Indy, with the home opener on October 21, against the Fuel.

KOMETS FULL 2023-2024 SCHEDULE

