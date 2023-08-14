Ghost Pirates Sign Michael Bullion

SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Monday that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Michael Bullion on an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Bullion, 26, joined the Ghost Pirates in February, posting a 9-5 record with the club in 16 games following 18 appearances with the Norfolk Admirals. He led all Ghost Pirates goaltenders in wins, closing out his tenure in Savannah with a goals-against average of 3.31 and a save percentage of .904.

The Anchorage, AK native recorded his second career shutout on March 11, stopping 38 shots in Jacksonville against the Icemen.

"I love Savannah," Bullion said. "I love the city, the fans, the organization, all of it. I have had zero complaints about this place since day one and I'm really fortunate to sign here."

In between Norfolk and Savannah, Bullion played three games for the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL, sporting a 2-1 record with a GAA of 2.54 and a save percentage of .925.

"Some days you don't feel great, and some days you don't know where you stand on the depth chart, no matter what situation you're in," Bullion said. "It's not even about flipping a switch; it's about being prepared no matter what and being ready to dominate."

Prior to his professional career, Bullion spent four years at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, suiting up in 36 games. He played junior hockey in the NAHL (Wenatchee Wild) and the WHL (Portland Winterhawks, Medicine Hat Tigers).

"His work ethic is right up there with some of the best goaltenders I've ever been around," Ghost Pirates head coach Rick Bennett said. "He's quick in net, he's positionally sound and he lets the puck come to him."

Bullion is the first Ghost Pirates goaltender to sign an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season. The Henderson Silver Knights signed Jordan Papirny to a one-year AHL contract on July 31.

GHOST PIRATES SIGNED TO ECHL CONTRACTS IN 2023-24:

Cole Stallard (F) Darian Skeoch (D)

Tyler Drevitch (F) Logan Drevitch (F)

Anthony Collins (F) Michael Bullion (G)

