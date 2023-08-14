Heartlanders Acquire Future Considerations from Worcester for Forward Zach White

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, acquired future considerations from the Worcester Railers in exchange for forward Zach White. This move grants White the ability to play closer to his family in Connecticut.

Zach White: "Thank you to the everyone with the Heartlanders organization for giving me the opportunity to start my career in the ECHL. I was fortunate enough to be a part of something special and I'll always remember being able to contribute to the team, including scoring in my first game ever. I couldn't be more appreciative for the amount of support I've received over the last 2 seasons. Thank you to the fans and community for supporting us every day. I'm truly grateful for everything each coach, teammate, staff member and fan has done for me personally to help me along the way. Ultimately, this decision lets me be home and closer to family which is a dream come true. Xtream Arena and its family will always have a place in my heart. Thank you!"

White signed with Iowa in December 2021 and scored 91 points (38g) in 123 games.

The Heartlanders will announce their next round of player signings on Tuesday. Below is a list of players signed to contracts for the 2023-24 season.

2023-24 Roster (players signed to ECHL contracts)

Forwards (9): Yuki Miura, Tanner MacMaster, Jesse Jacques, Mike Knaub, Davis Koch, Nick Campoli, Alec Broetzman, Odeen Tufto, Jake Durflinger

Defensemen (6): Kevin McKernan, Chris Lipe, Nolan Orzeck, Ben Brinkman, Robbie Stucker, Hunter Lellig

Goaltenders (1): Peyton Jones

Iowa opens the 2023-24 season vs. the Rapid City Rush on Fri., Oct. 20 at 7:05 p.m. Season ticket memberships, mini-plans, partial plans and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets and by calling 319-569-4625.

