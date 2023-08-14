Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Quinn Ryan for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Quinn Ryan to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Ryan, 27, re-signs in Worcester for his second season with the Railers, and third as a professional. The Branchville, NJ native had 40 points (15-25-40) in 49 games for Worcester in 2022-23. Ryan was third on the team last season in points (40) and assists (25), while finishing fifth in goals (15). He played in 59 games between the Utah Grizzlies (57) and Indy Fuel (2) during the 2021-22 season. In 108 career ECHL games, he has 65 points (28-37-65).

"We are beyond excited to have Quinn back this season. He provides much needed creativity and execution to our offense," Lavallee-Smotherman said.

"He is a great person, and a true professional. He sets a wonderful example for his teammates with his dedication to growing his game. He is always one of the last guys to leave the rink every day putting in the extra effort to grow as a player."

The 5'10", 170lb forward spent five seasons from 2016-2021 playing for the Liberty University Flames of the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA). At Liberty, Ryan totaled 235 points (88-147-235) in his 147 games played. In his final season with the Flames in 2020-21, Ryan led the team in scoring with 18 points (9G, 9A) in 13 games, averaging 1.38 Pt/G. Ryan was named the ACHA Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

"This is a really good spot to be hockey-wise," Ryan said. "The coaching staff does a great job developmentally to make you feel comfortable and confident. I think there's a lot of growth that can be done, so I'm excited to get back."

The Railers have announced twelve players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Ryan joins Christian Evers, Brendan Robbins, Mike Higgins, Blake Christensen, Blade Jenkins, Max Johnson, Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the twelve signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

