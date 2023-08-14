Joe Carroll Returns to Solar Bears
August 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced forward Joe Carroll has agreed to terms on a ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.
Carroll, 22, enters his second season with the Solar Bears coming off an impressive rookie season. The Carp, Ontario native scored 22 points (13g-9a) in 23 ECHL games and five points (3g-2a) in nine American Hockey League games with the Belleville Senators.
Prior to his professional career, Carroll played 226 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes from 2017-2022, scoring 142 points (68g-74a). Internationally, Carroll participated in the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge for Team Canada White in 2017. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound forward was selected to play in the 2019 CHL Top Prospects Game and participated in Toronto Maple Leafs Development Camp that same summer.
Keep up to speed with the Solar Bears roster updates from players past and present on the Orlando Solar Bears Off-Season Headquarters.
SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:
Forwards:
Joe Carroll
Alex Frye
Brayden Low
Aaron Luchuk
Patrick Newell
Jamie Rome
Defensemen:
Chris Harpur
Goaltenders:
Drennen Atherton
