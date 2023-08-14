Joe Carroll Returns to Solar Bears

August 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced forward Joe Carroll has agreed to terms on a ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Carroll, 22, enters his second season with the Solar Bears coming off an impressive rookie season. The Carp, Ontario native scored 22 points (13g-9a) in 23 ECHL games and five points (3g-2a) in nine American Hockey League games with the Belleville Senators.

Prior to his professional career, Carroll played 226 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes from 2017-2022, scoring 142 points (68g-74a). Internationally, Carroll participated in the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge for Team Canada White in 2017. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound forward was selected to play in the 2019 CHL Top Prospects Game and participated in Toronto Maple Leafs Development Camp that same summer.

Keep up to speed with the Solar Bears roster updates from players past and present on the Orlando Solar Bears Off-Season Headquarters.

SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:

Forwards:

Joe Carroll

Alex Frye

Brayden Low

Aaron Luchuk

Patrick Newell

Jamie Rome

Defensemen:

Chris Harpur

Goaltenders:

Drennen Atherton

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.