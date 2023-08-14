Atlanta Gladiators Add Alex Whelan

August 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed forward Alex Whelan to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Whelan joins the Gladiators following a short stint with the Jacksonville Icemen this past season, where he recorded four points (2g-2a) in three games. The 26-year-old also produced ten points (3g-7a) in 42 American Hockey League games last season with both the Hartford Wolfpack and Cleveland Monsters.

Prior to turning pro, Whelan spent four seasons at Quinnipiac University, appearing in 141 games, and producing 78 points (48g-30a).

"We are thrilled to welcome Alex to the Gladiators organization following extensive experience in the AHL," Gladiators head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "That experience alone is going to be huge in helping to get our group off on the right foot. Alex is a heavy player who can play in all situations, is smart on both sides of the puck, and helps us with scoring. He plays the game the right way, and we can't hear enough about how great of a teammate Alex is."

The Ramsey, New Jersey native played youth hockey with both Anthony Firriolo and Tyler Harmon as a part of the New Jersey Hitmen 16U AAA team in 2013-14. That season, Whelan led the league in goals (35), was named Forward of the Year and Most Valuable Player. He was named New Jersey High School Player of the Year that season, as well.

Alex Whelan joins Dylan Carabia, Ryan Cranford, Brayden Crowder, Evan Dougherty, Tyler Harmon, Anthony Firriolo, Mitch Fossier, Jackson Pierson, Adam Samuelsson, Cody Sylvester, Mitch Walinski, and Zach Yoder as players to have signed with the Gladiators for the 2023-24 season.

2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.