Boat Cruise & Dinner with Thunder Set for October 17

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the Thunder Dinner and Boat Cruise returns on Tuesday, October 17 on Lake George with your favorite Adirondack Thunder coaches and players.

The cruise will begin boarding on Tuesday, October 17 at 5:30 p.m. and launch at 6:00 p.m. on the Lac du Saint Sacrement, the largest cruise ship on the inland waters of New York State. The cost is just $40 and includes the cruise and dinner with the players from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

"We're thrilled to once again bring the boat cruise back for fans prior to the 2023-24 season," said President Jeff Mead. "Last year was an amazing event and we can't wait to partner with the Lake George Steamboat Company for another unique evening with fans, players, and staff on a historic steamboat."

Dinner includes BBQ chicken (gluten free), salad bar, mac and cheese, coleslaw, and rolls. For dessert, fans can enjoy apple dumplings. Soda, water, and coffee are included, and a cash bar will be available. To register, stop by or call the Thunder front office at 518-480-3355 or email Sean Driscoll at sdriscoll@echlthunder.com.

