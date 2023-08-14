Dakota Raabe Returns to Grizzlies for Second Full Pro Season

Utah Grizzlies forward Dakota Raabe

West Valley City, Utah - Speedy forward Dakota Raabe is returning to the Utah Grizzlies for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Raabe scored 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 55 games in the 2022-2023 regular season. Raabe scored 1 goal in 5 games in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Raabe scored the game winner in the eighth round of a shootout on March 12, 2023 vs KC.

Raabe's finest hour as a pro came on April 15, 2022 when he scored 3 goals vs Idaho in the game that clinched the Grizzlies first ever division championship. Dakota ended the regular season with a bang as he scored 7 points (3 goals, 5 assists) and is a +8 in his last 5 games. In 14 games in the 2022 playoffs Raabe scored 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists).

Raabe played at the University of Michigan from 2017-2021, where he scored 11 goals and 22 assists in 115 games over 4 seasons. He went to Sacred Heart University for the 2021-2022 season and had 2 goals and 6 assists.

