Thunder Point Streak Ends in 6-3 Loss to Everblades

ESTERO - The Florida Everblades defeated the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night from Hertz Arena, 6-3. With the loss, the point streak for Adirondack ended at 17 games.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead just 1:42 into the game as Tristan Ashbrook beat goaltender Cam Johnson on a wrap-around goal on the left side of the net. The goal was Ashbrook's 14th of the year with assists from Grant Jozefek and Cam Cook.

Florida responded shortly after to tie the game at one. Nathan Staios took a pass at the hash marks and beat goaltender Vinnie Purpura on the left side to even the score 1-1. The goal came 2:10 into the game with assists from Cam Darcy and Luke Santerno.

Mark Senden gave the Everblades a one-goal lead later in the first period. Senden fired a wrist shot from the left circle and beat Purpura for his sixth of the season. Zach Uens and Kyle Neuber were credited with the assists and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Shane Harper tied the game at two early in the second with a highlight-reel goal. Harper stole the puck in the offensive zone, walked through the defense, and played a backhand shot over the glove of a diving Cam Johnson to even the score at two. The goal was Harper's 12th of the year at 3:00 of the second.

The Everblades scored back-to-back goals to take a 4-2 lead. Bobo Carpenter gave Florida a 3-2 lead at 5:02 of the second and Oliver Chau made it a two-goal lead with 4:10 remaining. Carpenter's goal was his 18th of the year while Chau put in his 12th of the season.

Shane Harper struck again, this time shorthanded, to pull Adirondack within one goal late in the second. Harper took a pass from Ryan Smith and fired a wrist shot by Cam Johnson from the left circle for his 13th of the year and second of the period. Smith was credited with the lone assist and the Thunder trailed 4-3 after 40 minutes.

Bobo Carpenter gave the Everblades another two-goal lead as he tapped in a rebound 6:36 into the third after the Thunder came out flying to start the period. Joe Pendenza was given the lone assist and Florida took a 5-3 lead.

Logan Lambdin secured the 6-3 win for Florida with his 10th of the year. Vinnie Purpura stopped 34 shots in the loss.

