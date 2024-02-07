Grizzlies Sign Forward Max Neill

February 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Max Neill.

The 23-year-old Neill played with the University of Waterloo this season and scored 10 goals and 9 assists in 25 games this season. Last season he played at Lindenwood University. He played in juniors with Johnstown and Minnesota of the NAHL. Neill is 6'1" and 190 pounds. His father, Mike Neill, was a 3rd round draft pick by the New York Islanders in 1983. He played in 5 seasons professionally.

Neill will wear number 6 for the Grizzlies, who return to Maverik Center for a Friday night showdown against the rival Idaho Steelheads. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

