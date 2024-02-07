Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Easton Brodzinski of the Allen Americans scores against the Tulsa Oilers

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:10 PM CST. The Americans lead the season series 3-2-1. The Americans are 1-1 in Allen against Tulsa this season.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 2/9/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Power Play Strong: The Americans had their best night power play wise last Saturday going two-for-six with the man advantage. Nolan Orzeck and Eric Williams scored power play goals for Allen. The Americans power play ranks ninth overall at 22.1 %. Kris Myllari and Hank Crone are top-five in the league with 17 power play assists each. Myllari is tied for third overall with 21 power play points.

Fournier lands on the IR: Americans forward Jordan-Ty Fournier was injured in last Friday's game in Boise. He was placed on the Injured Reserve list on Monday with an upper body injury.

Family battle tonight in Allen: Americans rookie netminder Marco Costantini has started five straight games. He stopped 34 of 38 shots in Idaho last Saturday night, including all seven in the third period. He is expected to make his sixth straight start tonight. He will face his brother Anthony, for the first time as a pro. Anthony Costantini is a defenseman with the Tulsa Oilers.

Head-to-Head against Tulsa: The Americans are 3-2-1 against Tulsa in the season series. The Americans are 1-1 against the Oilers at CUTX Event Center. Allen dropped the last meeting 5-3 on January 15th.

Top 10 in scoring: Last season's MVP Hank Crone is 10th overall in the ECHL in scoring with 46 points. After going three straight games without a point, he has a point or more in three straight games.

Rough Patch: After a recent 9-0-1 10-game stretch, the Americans have struggled in their last 10 games going 2-6-1-1. Allen had just one victory on their recent six-game road trip. The Americans have lost four in a row.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Home: 7-11-0-0

Away: 11-12-2-1

Overall: 18-23-2-1

Last 10: 2-6-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (20) Colby McAuley

Assists: (31) Hank Crone

Points: (46) Hank Crone

+/-: (+11) Blake Murray

PIM's: (102) Mikael Robidoux

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 14-9-3-0

Away: 7-9-1-0

Overall: 21-18-4-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (14) Eddie Matsushima

Assists: (25) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (35) Kyle Crnkovic

+/-: (+15) Duggie Lagrone

PIM's (46) Mike McKee

