First-Place Mavericks at Home Tonight

February 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Looking to increase their ECHL-leading win total, the Kansas City Mavericks are back on home ice tonight at 7 PM against Fort Wayne at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Playing the Komets for the first since 2019, the Mavericks are looking for their seventh-straight Wednesday night victory.

Currently sitting at a league-leading 32-8-2-1, this is Kansas City's final home game before hitting the road for four-straight on the road. The Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena on February 17.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Fort Wayne Komets

WHEN: Tonight, Wednesday, February 7 at 7 PM

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Pkwy., Independence, MO 64055

The Mavericks are the top team in the ECHL and having one of their best seasons in franchise history. Tickets are still available for one of Kansas City's most fun, affordable and family-friendly events at 816-252-7825.

