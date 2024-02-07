K-Wings Add Veteran Forward C.J. Eick & Rookie Forward Tyler Vanuden

February 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that veteran forward C.J. Eick and rookie forward Tyler Vanuden have signed a Standard Player Contract with the club.

Eick, 32, is a 5-foot 7-inch, Appleton, WI native with 381 ECHL games played (42g-51a) with Utah, Kansas City and Indy from 2016 thru 2022. Prior to his professional career, Eick played four seasons at Michigan Tech University (145gp-14g-38a).

The forward also won a USHL championship with the Green Bay Gamblers (alternate captain) under Derek Lalonde (NHL: Detroit) in 2012 and was Utah's (ECHL) captain in 2017-18.

Vanuden, 26, joins the K-Wings after starting the 2023-24 season with the SPHL's Quad City Storm. The Fort Frances, ON native scored one goal, two assists, two PIMs, and a +2 rating over six games with the Storm. The forward also played two games with Fayetteville this season.

Before signing in the SPHL, Vanuden suited up in 83 games at the NCAA DIII level with Finlandia and Buffalo State. The 5-foot 9-inch, 175-pounder is a left shot and skated with the Lions from 2019 thru 2021 (33gp-7g-9a) and with the Bengals (50gp-17g-15a) from 2021 thru 2023.

The K-Wings are back in action this evening at 7:35 p.m. EST against the Iowa Heartlanders (18-19-5-1) at Xtream Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.