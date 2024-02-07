Carson Gicewicz Loaned to Atlanta

February 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that forward Carson Gicewicz has been loaned from the Milwaukee Admirals back to Atlanta.

Gicewicz, 26, has posted 16 points (5G, 11A) through 26 games with Atlanta, featuring three power play goals. He most recently appeared in five games with Milwaukee, recording one goal.

During the past three seasons, Gicewicz has spent time with the Rockford Ice Hogs, Rochester Americans and was signed to an AHL contract with the Milwaukee Admirals this past off-season.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the native of Orchard Park, NY had a very successful collegiate career at St. Lawrence University and the University of Massachusetts. During the 2020-21 season, the 6-3 forward won the NCAA Division 1 Hockey Championship as a member of the Minutemen, producing 24 points that season (17g, 7a) in 28 games played.

Atlanta will play three more games this week, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night, all in Indianapolis, Indiana, against the Indy Fuel, at 7PM. Catch all the action on Flo Hockey, and MixLR beginning at 6:50 for all games.

2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.