ECHL Transactions - February 7
February 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 7, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Justin Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Solag Bakich, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Carson Gicewicz, F assigned by Milwaukee
Cincinnati:
Add Sean Allen, D team suspension lifted, added to active roster
Add Weiland Parrish, F added to active roster (traded from Savannah)
Add Jamie Rome, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Delete Scott Kirton, F placed on reserve
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F loaned to Calgary (AHL)
Florida:
Add David Tendeck, G added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Add Cole Moberg, D activated from reserve
Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled by Charlotte
Delete Brett Davis, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Ethan Keppen, F placed on reserve
Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Damien Giroux, F activated from reserve
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add C.J. Eick, F signed contract, added to active roster
Reading:
Add Dilan Savenkov, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Anthony Yurkins, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on reserve
Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Delete Blake Evennou, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F loaned to Hartford
Savannah:
Delete Noah Carroll, D recalled by Henderson
Toledo:
Add Grant Loven, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Yaremko, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Delete Chris Jandric, D recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Add Blake McLaughlin, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared Power, F placed on reserve
Delete Dante Sheriff, F placed on reserve
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Utah:
Add Max Neill, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Max Neill, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Jordan Frasca, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)
