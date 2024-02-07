ECHL Transactions - February 7

February 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 7, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Justin Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Solag Bakich, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Carson Gicewicz, F assigned by Milwaukee

Cincinnati:

Add Sean Allen, D team suspension lifted, added to active roster

Add Weiland Parrish, F added to active roster (traded from Savannah)

Add Jamie Rome, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Delete Scott Kirton, F placed on reserve

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F loaned to Calgary (AHL)

Florida:

Add David Tendeck, G added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Add Cole Moberg, D activated from reserve

Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled by Charlotte

Delete Brett Davis, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Ethan Keppen, F placed on reserve

Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Damien Giroux, F activated from reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add C.J. Eick, F signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Add Dilan Savenkov, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Anthony Yurkins, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on reserve

Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Delete Blake Evennou, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F loaned to Hartford

Savannah:

Delete Noah Carroll, D recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

Add Grant Loven, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Yaremko, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Delete Chris Jandric, D recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Add Blake McLaughlin, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared Power, F placed on reserve

Delete Dante Sheriff, F placed on reserve

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Utah:

Add Max Neill, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Max Neill, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Jordan Frasca, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)

