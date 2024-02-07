ECHL Transactions - February 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 6, 2024:

Atlanta:

Delete Cody Sylvester, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Matthew Wedman, F returned from loan to Henderson

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Idaho:

Add David Tendeck, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G traded to Florida

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyler Vanuden, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on reserve

Delete Ted Nichol, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)

Orlando:

Add Marc-Andre Gaudet, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Delete Jake Stevens, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Troy Kobryn, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Trevor Thurston, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Kobe Walker, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Connor MacEachern, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Connor MacEachern, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

