ECHL Transactions - February 6
February 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 6, 2024:
Atlanta:
Delete Cody Sylvester, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Matthew Wedman, F returned from loan to Henderson
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Idaho:
Add David Tendeck, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G traded to Florida
Kalamazoo:
Add Tyler Vanuden, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on reserve
Delete Ted Nichol, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)
Orlando:
Add Marc-Andre Gaudet, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Delete Jake Stevens, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Troy Kobryn, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Trevor Thurston, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Maxim Cajkovic, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Kobe Walker, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Connor MacEachern, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Connor MacEachern, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
