Royals Sign F Anthony Yurkins & D Dilan Savenkov to SPC's

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Anthony Yurkins and defenseman Dilan Savenkov have signed Standard Player Contracts (SPC).

Yurkins, 25, began his first professional season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Fayetteville Marksmen. The Staten Island, New York native registered 14 points (5g-9a), 14 penalty minutes and a +4 rating with the Marksmen.

The 5'10", 174-pound, left-shot forward played for Aurora University in the NCAA D-3 where he recorded 10 points (4g-6a) and eight penalty minutes in 39 NCAA career games played.

Yurkins played for Royals all-time leading scorer Ryan Cruthers at Fayetteville and in juniors with the Charlotte Rush (USPHL).

Savenkov, 22, began his first professional season in the ECHL with the Trois-Rivières Lions, Cincinnati Cyclones and Orlando Solar Bears. The Tallinn, Estonia native played in seven total games where he registered nine penalty minutes and a +1 rating. Savenkov is the first Estonia-born player in franchise history.

The 6'0", 207-pound, right-shot defenseman played two seasons for the University of Alberta in the U Sports before signing his first professional contract with Trois-Rivières on October 9, 2023. At the University of Alberta, Savenkov recorded seven points (3g-4a) and 20 penalty minutes in 30 U Sports career games played.

Savenkov made his professional debut against the Royals on October 29, 2023 in Reading's 7-6 win over Trois-Rivières. He recorded a +1 rating in the game as a member of the Lions.

