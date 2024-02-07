GAME DAY Preview: February 7 at Allen Americans

February 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







ALLEN, Texas. - The Oilers travel to Allen, Texas, taking on the Americans for the first of three games this week. The Americans are the Oilers' opponent in five of their next six games.

DATE: Wednesday, Feb. 7

LOCATION: Credit Union of Texas Event Center (200 E. Stacy Rd. Allen, Texas)

TIME: 7:10 p.m. CT

OPPONENT: Allen Americans

WATCH: Flo Hockey

PROMOTIONS: N/A

TULSA AT A GLANCE

OILERS RECORD: 21-18-4-0 (46 points, Third in Mountain Division)

OILERS OVER THE LAST 10 GAMES: 6-3-1-0

OILERS AWAY RECORD: 7-9-1-0

OILERS STREAK: 0-1-1-0

LAST GAME: Feb. 4 vs UTA (6-4 L)

OILERS STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: Kyle Crnkovic - 35

Goals: Eddie Matsushima - 16

Assists: Kyle Crnkovic - 25

+/-: Duggie Lagrone - + 15

PIM: Mike McKee - 46

WINS: Julian Junca - 11

Save Percentage: Calle Clang - .931

ALLEN AT A GLANCE

AMERICANS RECORD: 18-23-2-1 (39 points, Sixth in Mountain Division)

AMERICANS OVER THE LAST 10 GAMES: 2-6-1-1

AMERICANS HOME RECORD: 7-11-0-0

AMERICANS STREAK: 0-2-1-1

AMERICANS LAST GAME: Feb. 3 at Idaho (5-4 L)

AMERICANS STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: Hank Crone - 46

Goals: Colby McAuley - 20

Assists: Hank Crone- 31

+/-: Easton Brodzinski- +6

PIM: Mikael Robidoux - 104

Wins: Leevi Merilainen - 9

Save Percentage: Leevi Merilainen - .926

SEASON SERIES

OILERS RECORD AGAINST AMERICANS: 3-1-2-0

OILERS RECORD AWAY AGAINST AMERICANS: 1-1-0-0

MOST RECENT MEETING: Jan. 15, 2024 (5-3 Oilers Win)

MOST RECENT MEETING AT BOK CENTER: Feb. 3, 2024 (3-2 Utah OTW)

OILERS RECORD AGAINST ALLEN OVER LAST FIVE SEASONS: 22-20-7-1

OILERS STATISTICAL LEADERS (SERIES):

GOALS: Eddie Matsushima (5); Tyler Poulsen (4); Kyle Crnkovic (3)

ASSISTS: Kyle Crnkovic (5); Eddie Matsushima (5); Several tied at (4)

POINTS: Eddie Matsushima (10); Kyle Crnkovic (8); Tyler Poulsen (7)

WINS: Julian Junca (2)

AMERICANS STATISTICAL LEADERS (SERIES)

GOALS: Colby McAuley (5); Kris Myllari (3); Matt Marcinew (3)

ASSISTS: Hank Crone (5); Colby McAuley (4); Nolan Orzeck (4)

POINTS: Colby McAuley (9); Kris Myllari (6); Hank Crone (5)

WINS: Mark Sinclair (3)

STORYLINES

LAST TIME IN ALLEN: The Oilers and Americans last met on Monday, Jan. 15 during a day game at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center - a 5-3 Oilers victory. Despite eight total goals being scored, the first goal wasn't tallied until the 16:16 mark of the second period when Jared Power netted his first as an Oiler in his debut for Maroon and Navy. Colby McAuley leveled the game 58 seconds later, but Kylor Wall put the Oilers up 2-1 before the expiration of the frame with a five-on-three strike. Jarod Hilderman scored his first of the season on a power-play goal of his own 3:08 into the final period. Dante Sheriff scored his first career game-winning goal on a highlight-reel tuck with less than five minutes remaining.

SEASON SERIES STATS The Oilers have scored two power-play goals in five separate games this season, two of which coming against Allen, including the most-recent meeting. The Oilers have put up their highest shot total in a frame twice against the Americans this season, their most first period shots (20 on Nov. 2) and the most in a second period (21 on Nov. 3). The Oilers largest margin of victory also came against the Americans, a four-goal win on Nov. 3. Allen has had equal success in a few frames this campaign. The Americans' most goals in a first period came on Nov. 2 in Tulsa, while the Americans have put up three goals in the final frame twice against the Oilers, coming on Nov. 24 and Jan. 3.

MATSUSHIMA MAGIC: Eddie Matsushima's 10 points (5G, 5A) leads the team against the Americans this season, producing at least one point in all five games against Allen. The third-year Oiler has also secured three points in an outing against the Americans twice, Nov. 2 and Nov. 25

GERVAIS ON THE WAY: Rookie forward Kishaun Gervais returned from injury on Sunday, Feb. 4 for his first game since Dec. 23, recording one assist in the 6-4 loss. The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native has one goal in four outings against Allen this season.

DUGGIE DOMINATION: Defenseman and Texas native Duggie Lagrone is coming off a career-best four-point (1G, 3A) game against the Grizzlies as he heads back to his home state. In six games this season against his former club, Lagrone has four points, all assists. The 5'10 blueliner also comes into tonight's action on a two-game point streak.

DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavs. - 67 points (.779%)

2. Idaho Steelheads - 60 points (.682%)

3. Tulsa Oilers - 46 points (.535%)

4. Utah Grizzlies- 41 points (.466%)

__________________________________________________________

5. Rapid City Rush - 40 points (.455%)

6. Allen Americans- 39 points (.443%)

7. Wichita Thunder- 32 points (.372%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Feb. 1 - Brayden Sherbinin - Suspended by team to protect rights (went to Europe)

Feb. 2 - Anthony Costantini - assigned to Tulsa by San Diego Gulls

Feb. 4 - Julian Junca- Loaned to international team

Feb. 5 - Trevor Thurston - acquired via trade from Orlando for cash considerations. Signed.

Feb. 6 - Troy Kobryn - Signed to SPC from SPHL Fayetteville

The Oilers and Americans do battle again on Friday, Jan. 9 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.