Heartlanders Fall In Shootout Against Wings, 2-1

Coralville, Iowa - For the first time this season, the Iowa Heartlanders and Kalamazoo Wings went to a shootout; Kalamazoo scored on their opening two shots to secure the 2-1 win in the skills competition on Wednesday at Xtream Arena.

Iowa has points in four straight games and sits five points back of Indy for the fourth and final playoff spot.

After a scoreless first period, Kalamazoo opened up the scoring nine minutes into the second when Jay Keranen tallied on a one-timer from three feet inside the blue line.

Late in the final period, Yuki Miura scored a highlight-reel goal after he juked the defender between the circles and shoveled the puck around the left pad of Hunter Vorva to tie the game and force overtime.

Iowa and Kalamazoo went scoreless to force a shootout.

Drew DeRidder silenced 27 shots on 28 attempts between the pipes for Iowa.

Vorva saved 40 of 41 shots on goal for Kalamazoo, including two in the shootout.

