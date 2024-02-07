Oilers Fall in Shootout to Americans

ALLEN, Texas. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday night.

Blake Murray kicked the scoring off 1:34 into the action, driving a long-distance effort past Gage Alexander to give Allen an early lead. Kyle Crnkovic responded hastily 43 seconds later, beating Marco Costantini through the five hole to level the game. The two early goals were the only tallies of the period.

Carson Focht scored the lone goal of the second period - a power-play rebound with 2:42 left in the frame - sending the Oilers up 2-1 into the third period.

Murray found his second of the game 3:54 into the third period, a power-play answer that tied the game 2-2. Bair Gendunov scored his fifth as an Oiler, powering an in-tight chance into the back of the net with 5:47 remaining in the third period, restoring Tulsa's one-goal lead. Colby McAuley ripped a rebound home for his 21st of the season, coming with 19.9 seconds remaining and the extra attacker on to force a bonus period.

Both teams had strong chances in the three-on-three contest, with Tulsa recording four shots and the Americans two.

Easton Brodzinski scored in the first round of the shootout before Gendunov kept the skills competition alive with a slithering forehand effort. Alexander made a save to force a fourth round where Colin Jacobs secured the second point for his home-state team.

Tulsa and Allen battle again on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center at 7:10 p.m.

