K-Wings Dig Deep, Outlast Heartlanders in Shootout

February 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (22-18-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used a smattering of new faces, 40 Hunter Vorva saves, and two shootout goals to outlast the Iowa Heartlanders (18-19-5-2) at Xtream Arena on Wednesday, 2-1 in a shootout.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (8-6-0-0) made 40 superb saves and sealed the game with key stops on both shootout attempts faced. The Kalamazoo native has now conceded two goals or fewer in eight consecutive starts.

Jay Keranen (1) opened the scoring at the 8:53 mark of the second period with a blast from the right point. Recent rookie signees Mason Emoff (1) and Tyler Vanuden (1) each picked up their first professional point with assists on Keranen's first pro goal.

Iowa tied it up 1-1 at the 15:30 mark of the third period to force overtime.

The game went to a shootout after a scoreless overtime period that saw the K-Wings kill a penalty (2-for-2) that carried over from regulation.

The ECHL's No. 4 ranked penalty kill is now 29 for their last 29 and has moved their consecutive kill streak to nine straight games.

Ayden MacDonald scored with a nifty backhand-to-forehand move on the shootout's first attempt with Vorva stoning the Heartlanders on the following shot.

Collin Adams converted with the sassy backhand at the top of the second round to set the stage for a nasty game-clinching Vorva glove save.

The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and Iowa took the final shot total (41-29).

Kalamazoo is now 6-0-1-0 in its last seven road games and tied for the league's third-best road points streak. The K-Wings have not suffered a regulation road loss since December 15.

The K-Wings are back in action Friday at 7:15 p.m. EST against the Toledo Walleye (26-9-3-5) at Huntington Center.

