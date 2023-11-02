Thunder Opens Road Trip with Loss to Idaho

BOISE, ID - Wichita started a six-game road trip on Wednesday night in Boise, losing 8-2 to Idaho at Idaho Central Arena.

Jay Dickman and Jeremy Masella provided the offense for the Thunder in the losing effort.

Wade Murphy gave the Steelheads an early lead as he took the puck away from a Thunder defenseman and found the net just 26 into the game.

Dickman tied it at 6:41, tipping in a shot from Michal Stinil on the power play for his fourth of the season.

Aaron Aragon gave Idaho the lead for good at 7:10, firing home a pass from Jack Becker for his second of the season.

Mark Rassell added another at 12:23 to make it 3-1 after the first 20 minutes.

The Steelheads scored four times in the second period to grab a 7-1 advantage. Dawson Barteaux, Francesco Arcuri, Wade Murphy and A.J. White each found the net in the middle frame.

Masella recorded his first of the year at 14:37 with a highlight-reel goal to make it 7-2. He went coast-to-coast, split three defenders inside the Idaho line and beat Bryan Thomson.

Seamus Donohue closed the scoring at 15:23 with an assist to Zane Franklin.

Stinil has points in four-straight games. Dickman has four points over his last two contests. Lleyton Moore has four assists over his last three.

Wichita remains in Boise for another meeting against the Steelheads at 8:10 p.m. CST on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.

