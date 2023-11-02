Growlers Sign Defenceman Joe Masonius

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that defenceman Joe Masonius has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club for the remainder of the 2023-24 ECHL season.

Masonius, 26, suited up in 61 games for the Fort Wayne Komets last season where he picked up 13 points (4G, 9A) and 162 penalty minutes before joining the Kalamazoo Wings for a pair of games at the end of the year.

Having prior experience on his CV with seven different ECHL teams, the Spring Lake, New Jersey native was an ECHL All-Star as a member of the Adirondack Thunder back in the 2021-22 campaign.

A former 6th round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Masonius played with both the University of Connecticut and the United States National Team Development Program prior to turning pro.

The Growlers return to action on Friday, November 3 as they kick off a three-game series at the Colisèe Videotron against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Following the quick road trip, Newfoundland return to Mary Brown's Centre to host the Worcester Railers November 9, 10 & 12. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

