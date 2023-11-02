Wheeling's Desruisseaux Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

November 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cédric Desruisseaux of the Wheeling Nailers has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for October.

Desruisseaux scored three goals and added six assists for nine points in three games during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 23-year-old notched multiple points in each of his October, recording three points (2g-1a) on Oct. 21 at Cincinnati, four points (1g-3a) on Oct. 27 at Kalamazoo and a pair of assists on Oct. 28 at Fort Wayne.

A native of Warwick, Quebec, Desruisseaux has totaled 98 points (42g-56a) in 125 career ECHL games with Wheeling and Trois-Rivières while adding two points (1g-1a) in three career games with Laval of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Desruisseaux posted 201 points (100g-101a) in 229 career games with Victoriaville, Drummondville and Charlottetown of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.