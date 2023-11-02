Dmitry Kuzmin Assigned to Norfolk

November 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, have announced that defenseman Dmitry Kuzmin has been assigned to Norfolk by Manitoba.

Kuzmin, 20, was drafted by the Jets in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 5'10 defenseman spent the last two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Flint Firebirds. In both seasons (2021 to 2023), Kuzmin led all Firebirds defensemen in points (44 in 2021-22 and 59 in 2022-23).

--

The Admirals' next home game takes place on Friday, November 3 as they face off against the Maine Mariners. It is the first installment of the 2023-24 City Series, presented by Langley Federal Credit Union and WAVY TV10. Calling on Hampton, IT'S YOUR TURN! Represent your city of Hampton at the Admirals game on Friday and Saturday. Get your tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.