Jr. Royals to Join Delaware Valley Hockey League in 2024-25
November 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association announced on Thursday that the Junior Royals will be participating in the Delaware Valley Hockey League starting in the 2024-25 season.
The DVHL offers travel hockey programs for 8U to 18U teams and operates with the goals of promoting, governing, and improving organized hockey in the Delaware Valley area. The RRYHA is excited to introduce the Junior Royals to the league with the goal of growing youth hockey in the Berks County area.
"We are extremely excited to join the DVHL beginning in the 2024-25 season," Vice President of Operations Dakota Procyk said. "The league is well run and offers an organized schedule of competitive games. It will be a great experience for our players."
The Junior Royals will hold all home games and practices at the BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex.
In addition to the DVHL travel teams, the RRYHA Selects program, in-house hockey leagues, summer camps, Learn to Play sessions and skill clinics will continue to be offered.
To learn about RRYHA travel teams, contact Dakota Procyk (dprocyk@royalshockey.com).
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
