Coachella Valley Assigns Forward Tucker Robertson to Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Mavericks announced today the addition of forward Tucker Robertson to the roster, who was assigned to Kansas City from the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds.

"Tucker is an electric forward that possesses a high skill level and an excellent work rate. We are very excited to welcome him to Kansas City," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "Tucker is coming off a huge season in the OHL with the Peterborough Petes, helping them capture the Memorial Cup. The affiliation we have with the Seattle Kraken and Coachella Valley Firebirds continues to prosper and we are so happy to help develop their talent for the future. We look forward to getting Tucker acclimated to the Mavericks and getting him going."

The 20-year-old Robertson is a 2022 fourth-round draft pick of the Seattle Kraken (123rd overall). A native of Toronto, Robertson has 191 games of OHL experience with the Peterborough Petes, where he scored 85 goals with 104 assists in three seasons.

The Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena for games against Rapid City on Friday and Saturday nights. Single-game and multi-game ticket plans are available for the 2023-24 Mavericks season, call 816-252-7825.

