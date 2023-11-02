Gladiators Down Greenville to Remain Undefeated

Duluth, GA. The Atlanta Gladiators' (4-0-0-0) scored five-goals in a high scoring third period to defeat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-1-0-0) by a 7-4 score Wednesday evening at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 0 goals, 3 assists, +4

Second Star: Carter Souch (GRN) - 2 goals, 0 assists

Third Star: Luke Prokop (ATL) - 1 goal, 1 assists

Jackson Pierson opened the scoring for Atlanta with an early goal to build a 1-0 lead (6:45). Pierson's second goal of the season came as he grabbed a loose puck in front of the net and fired it home for the lead.

The Gladiators made it 2-0 courtesy of Mitch Fossier who struck while Atlanta was short-handed for his fifth goal of the season (12:17). Fossier broke in on a 2-on-1 with Cody Sylvester and scored off of a defender's skate to double Atlanta's lead.

Greenville struck early in the second period to trim Atlanta's lead to 2-1 (2:15).

The Swamp Rabbits tied the game with a late tally second period to send both teams into the dressing room with a 2-2 score (14:56).

Greenville took its first lead of the night early in the third period to pull ahead of Atlanta 3-2 (2:03).

The Gladiators wasted no time in responding as Alex Whelan tied the game just over a minute later (3:41). Whelan's fourth goal of the season came as he jumped on a rebound in front of the Swamp Rabbits goal and sent the puck home to make it 3-3.

Just over a minute later Whelan struck again to give Atlanta a 4-3 lead (4:47). Whelan's second goal of the night came off a redirect in front of Greenville's net to give him five goals on the year.

Greenville would not go away quietly as they tied the game once again just 40-seconds later to make the score 4-4 (5:34).

Atlanta continued the quick scoring, taking back their lead just 46-seconds later to pull ahead 5-4 (6:20). Luke Prokop sent a puck into the Greenville net from the doorstep to pick up his first goal as a Gladiator.

The Gladiator's extended their lead to two-goals just 25-seconds later to make it 6-4 (6:45). Reece Vitelli jumped on a rebound in tight and sent the puck into the Swamp Rabbits cage for his second goal of the season.

With time running down late in the third period, Carson Gicewicz sealed the 7-4 victory for Atlanta (19:35). Gicewicz made no mistake as he fired the puck into a vacant Greenville net for his second tally of the year.

Gustavs Grigals made 35 saves on 39 shots to secure the victory for the Atlanta Gladiators, meanwhile Jacob Ingham allowed six goals on 41 shots in the loss for Greenville.

