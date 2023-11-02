Kansas City's Morris Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

November 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Cale Morris

(Kansas City Mavericks) Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Cale Morris(Kansas City Mavericks)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cale Morris of the Kansas City Mavericks has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October.

Morris went 3-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929 in three appearances during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 27-year-old allowed two goals in each of his appearances while making 30-plus saves twice, posting 31 stops in a 3-2 win at Rapid City on Oct. 27 and 32 saves in a 3-2 victory over the Rush on Oct. 31.

A native of Larkspur, Colorado, Morris has seen action in 47 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Norfolk and Indy compiling an overall record of 22-21-1 with four shutouts, a 3.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .887. He has also appeared in 21 career American Hockey League games with Chicago and Rockford.

Prior to turning pro, Morris saw action in 106 career games at Notre Dame where he went 58-35-11 with 11 shutouts, a 2.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .931.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.