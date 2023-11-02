For the Second Time this Season Steelheads Put up Eight Goals in Victory
November 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (4-1-0-0, 8pts) defeated the Wichita Thunder (3-4-0-0, 6pts) by a final score of 8-2 Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of a crowd of 4,743 fans. Idaho will host Wichita Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.
Wade Murphy (3rd) scored 26 seconds into the game giving Idaho a 1-0 lead on a low wrist shot from the left circle. Jay Dickman (4th) scored a power-play goal for the Thunder at 6:41 to even the score. Idaho would regain the lead thanks to a rebound goal from Aaron Aragon (2nd) at 7:10. Mark Rassell (5th) made it 3-1 with a man advantage tally at 12:23 at the side of the crease on a setup from Ty Pelton-Byce and Murphy. The Steelheads led 3-1 after the opening 20 minutes of play and outshot the Thunder 14-9.
The Steelheads rattled off three goals in the opening 7:33 of the middle frame to take a 6-1 lead. Dawson Barteaux (1st) found the back of the net with a wrist shot from inside the top of the right circle into the top right corner. Francesco Arcuri (1st) scored his first professional goal at 4:34 capitalizing on a two on one setup by Aragon. Wade Murphy (4th) notched the Steelheads second power-play goal of the night at 7:33 on a low wrist shot from the left circle finidng the bottom right corner. At 15:18 Nick Canade took a hit up towards the facial area from Kelly Bent who was assessed a five-minute major for interference and a five-minute fighting major as Wade Murphy stepped in stepping up for Canade. At 16:21 A.J. White (2nd) cashed in on the power-play on a beautiful passing play from Seamus Donohue and Keaton Mastrodonato. Idaho led 7-1 after 40 minutes of play and outshot the Thunder 16-10 in the frame.
Jeremy Masella (1st) pulled the Thunder within six on a great individual effort with 5:23 remaining in the game. Seamus Donohue (1st) tipped toed around a Wichita defender in the left circle and fired a low wrist shot 46 seconds later to cap off the 8-2 win.
Bryan Thomson made 28 saves on 30 shots in the victory. Beck Warm allowed six goals in 19 shots in 27:33. Trevor Gorsuch made 18 saves on 20 shots in 32:27 of relief.
BOX SCORE
ICCU Three Stars
1) Wade Murphy (2-1-3, Fighting Major - Gordie Howe Hat Trick)
2) Francesco Arcuri (1-0-1, +1, 3 shots)
3) Bryan Thomson (28 saves)
GAME NOTES
- Idaho finished 3-for-4 on the power-play while Wichita was 1-for-5.
- Idaho outshot Wichita 39-30.
- Idaho is 18-7-6 all-time vs. Wichita and 8-5-5 at the Idaho Central Arena
- Nick Nardella (IR), Willie Knierim (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Jade Miller (IR), and Ben Zloty (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.
- A.J. White extended his point streak to five games and recorded his 88th goal as a Steelhead moving him into second all-time in the Steelheads ECHL era.
- Wade Murphy tallied a Gordie Howe Hat Trick and is now tied for second in the league with four goals. He has goals/points in back-to-back games (3-1-4).
- Mark Rassell scored for his fourth straight game and is tied for first in the league with five goals.
- Francesco Arcuri scored his first professional goal while Seamus Donohue scored his first ECHL goal.
