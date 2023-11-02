Oilers Pick up Point in Back and Forth Game

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 6-5 to the Allen Americans on Thursday, picking up a point in the process.

Kyle Crnkovic opened the scoring with his first professional goal, spinning a chance through the five hole of Mark Sinclair 3:05 in to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. Eddie Matsushima extended the lead to 2-0, ripping a chance from the slot into the top of the net 11:06 in. Matt Marcinew answered with his first of the game just 49 seconds later, cutting the lead to 2-1. Phillipe Daoust tied the game 2-2 with 3:28 left in the first with a short-side snapshot on an individual effort. Colby McAuley put Allen up 3-2 with a power-play goal 29 seconds after Daoust's tally.

Marcinew started the scoring into the second period three minutes into the second period with his second goal to give Allen a 4-2 lead. Julian Junca made his Oilers debut in relief of Gage Alexander following the tally. Mikael Robidoux scored with 4:34 left in the middle period, extending the Allen lead to three. Michael Farren sliced the lead down to 5-3, dancing to the front of the net before potting a backhander. Tyler Poulsen notched his first of the season in the closing two minutes of the period, beating Sinclair on the glove hand. Affiliated defenseman Luka Profaca picked up his second assist of the game on the goal.

Farren forced overtime with his fifth goal in two games, a top shelf snapper with 6:52 remaining in regulation.

Marcinew completed his hat trick 58 seconds into overtime, depositing a two-on-one feed from Colton Hargrove and closing the score 6-5.

Highlights:

Kyle Crnkovic scored his first pro goal.

Luka Profaca picked up two assists in his Oilers debut.

Kishaun Gervais made his ECHL debut.

Julian Junca stopped 14 of 16 in his North American debut.

Michael Farren recorded his second multi-goal game of the season.

Eddie Matsushima recorded his first multi-point (1G, 2A) game of the season.

Tomorrow will be a rematch of the same teams at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Friday is Military Appreciation Night and a postgame jersey auction will take place immediately following the game. The Oilers will host Rapid City on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:05 p.m. for a Griffin Media Sunday Family Funday postgame skate.

