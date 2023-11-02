Cale Morris Named ECHL's October Goaltender of the Month

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - For the first month of the season, Cale Morris has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October.

"This is a well-deserved honor for Cale," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "Cale is an extremely talented goaltender who stepped in and has performed at a high level. Cale possess a great demeanor and work ethic, our team has rallied around him and we are happy for this accolade. He has an extremely bright future with the Mavericks."

Morris, 27, went 3-0-0 in three games in October with a 2.00 goals-against-average and a .929 save percentage. The Notre Dame alum is tied for the league lead in victories this season and his 2.00 GAA is tied for the second-lowest among goaltenders with three or more games played.

"We are very excited about this honor for Cale," said Mavericks Goalie and Video Coach Rob Couturier. "Cale has worked extremely hard and this accolade is well-deserved. The entire coaching staff is looking forward to watching him help us towards our goals this season."

The 6-0-0 Kansas City Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena for games against Rapid City on Friday and Saturday nights. Single-game and multi-game ticket plans are available for the 2023-24 Mavericks season, call 816-252-7825.

