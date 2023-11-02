ECHL Transactions - November 2

November 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 2, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Erik Atchison, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tristan Ashbrook, F activated from reserve

Add Andy Willis, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

Delete T.J. Friedmann, F recalled by Utica

Cincinnati:

Add Erik Atchison, F activated from Injured Reserve

Florida:

Delete Zach Uens, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Fort Wayne:

Add Jake Chiasson, F activated from Injured Reserve [11/1]

Delete Cameron Wright, F recalled by Bakersfield [11/1]

Greenville:

Delete Isaac Johnson, F traded to Newfoundland

Iowa:

Add Justin Wells, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Michael Knaub, F activated from Injured Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Tucker Robertson, F assigned from Coachella Valley by Seattle

Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/1)

Newfoundland:

Add Joe Masonius, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Cadigan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Delete Josh Victor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/27)

Norfolk:

Add Dmitri Kuzmin, D assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Delete Josh McDougall, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Delete Carson Musser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)

Rapid City:

Add Kenton Helgesen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Darren Brady, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Steele, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jakov Novak, F assigned by Laval

Wheeling:

Add John Klug, G added as EBUG

Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)

Wichita:

Delete Artem Guryev, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

ECHL Stories from November 2, 2023

