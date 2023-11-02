ECHL Transactions - November 2
November 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 2, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Erik Atchison, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Tristan Ashbrook, F activated from reserve
Add Andy Willis, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve
Delete T.J. Friedmann, F recalled by Utica
Cincinnati:
Add Erik Atchison, F activated from Injured Reserve
Florida:
Delete Zach Uens, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Fort Wayne:
Add Jake Chiasson, F activated from Injured Reserve [11/1]
Delete Cameron Wright, F recalled by Bakersfield [11/1]
Greenville:
Delete Isaac Johnson, F traded to Newfoundland
Iowa:
Add Justin Wells, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Michael Knaub, F activated from Injured Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Tucker Robertson, F assigned from Coachella Valley by Seattle
Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/1)
Newfoundland:
Add Joe Masonius, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Cadigan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Delete Josh Victor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/27)
Norfolk:
Add Dmitri Kuzmin, D assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg
Delete Josh McDougall, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Delete Carson Musser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)
Rapid City:
Add Kenton Helgesen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Darren Brady, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Steele, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jakov Novak, F assigned by Laval
Wheeling:
Add John Klug, G added as EBUG
Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)
Wichita:
Delete Artem Guryev, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
