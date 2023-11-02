ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
November 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Player Safety Department on Thursday announced that Wichita's Kelly Bent has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #59, Wichita at Idaho, on Nov. 1.
Bent was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for interference under Rule #56.5 at 15:18 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Bent will miss Wichita's games at Idaho on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
