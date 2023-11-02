ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

November 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Player Safety Department on Thursday announced that Wichita's Kelly Bent has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #59, Wichita at Idaho, on Nov. 1.

Bent was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for interference under Rule #56.5 at 15:18 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Bent will miss Wichita's games at Idaho on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.