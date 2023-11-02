Americans Have the Last Laugh in 6-5 Overtime Win

November 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and Belleville Senators won a thriller in overtime on Thursday morning 6-5 spoiling the Tulsa Oilers School Day Game.

Matt Marcinew completed the hattrick in overtime on a pass from Colton Hargrove to lift the Americans to victory and ending their three-game losing streak.

"We never felt like we were going to lose this game, " said Americans Head Coach and GM Chad Costello. "We hit a few rough patches during the game, but overall chemistry wise we were solid offensively."

The Americans trailed 2-0 in the first period before three straight goals to end the opening frame gave the Americans a 3-2 lead. Matt Marcinew (2), Philippe Daoust (3) and Colby McAuley (2) all scored in that opening frame.

They extended it to 5-2 Allen in the second period as Matt Marcinew (3) and Mikael Robidoux (1) gave the Americans their biggest lead of the game. Tulsa would cut the lead to 5-4 with two goals of their own before the second period ended setting up for a tight third period.

The game remained a one-goal game until just under seven minutes left in the contest when the Oilers evened the score on Michael Farren's second goal of the afternoon sending the game to overtime.

It took all of 58 seconds in the extra session as Americans forward Matt Marcinew (4) beat Oilers netminder Julian Junca, for his third of the game lifting the Americans to a 6-5 overtime victory.

Today's Three Stars of the Game.

1. ALN - M. Marcinew

2. TUL - M. Farren

3. TUL - E. Matsushima

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.