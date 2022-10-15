Thunder End Preseason with 3-1 Win Over Royals

READING - The Adirondack Thunder scored two power-play goals in a 3-1 preseason victory over the Reading Royals on the road Saturday night from Santander Arena.

After no scoring in the first period, Ryan Da Silva got the Thunder on the board for a 1-0 lead. On the power play, Billy Jerry went in on a two-on-one and Da Silva fired a one-timer that beat goaltender Nolan Maier on the glove side for the one-goal advantage. Adirondack took the lead into the second intermission despite being outshot 20-14.

Just 5:15 into the second period, Ivan Chukarov fired a shot on the power play over the shoulder of Maier for a 2-0 lead. The goal was Chukarov's first of the preseason and held up as the game-winning goal.

Reading answered back at 11:04 of the third period as Kamerin Nault put in his own rebound by goaltender Isaac Poulter at the top of the crease to pull the Royals within one goal. Mason Millman collected the lone assist.

After the Royals hit back-to-back posts, Billy Jerry sent in an empty-net goal to seal the two-goal victory.

Jake Their and Isaac Poulter combined to stop 34 of 35 shots in the win.

