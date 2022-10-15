Thunder Down Royals in Preseason Action, 4-1

October 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Vladislav Mikhalchuk scored an early third-period goal and Isaac Poulter stopped all 16 shots he faced as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals on Friday night, 4-1, in preseason action at Cool Insuring Arena.

Noah Corson started the scoring with just 3:04 remaining in the first period off an offensive zone faceoff win. From the right-wing circle, Shane Harper pulled the puck back and Corson sent a low shot through traffic that beat Reading goaltender Justin Kapelmaster for the 1-0 lead. The Thunder took the one-goal lead into the intermission, along with a 10-5 shot advantage.

Reading responded to tie the game early in the second period on the power play. Tyler Kirkup set up Shane Sellar and he beat goaltender Mareks Mitens at 5:38 of the middle frame to even the score, 1-1. The secondary assist was credited to Mike Chen. After the midway point of the second period, Isaac Poulter replaced Mitens in net and the game was tied after two periods.

Vladislav Mikhalchuk gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead as he lifted a shot over the right shoulder of Kapelmaster just 1:37 into the third period. The lone assist went to Garrett Van Wyhe and that held up as the game-winning goal.

Sebastian Vidmar and Ryan Smith added empty-net goals to seal a 4-1 win over the Royals. Isaac Poulter stopped all 16 shots he faced after replacing Mitens for the win.

Adirondack wraps up the preseason at Reading tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

