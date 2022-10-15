Royals Clash with Thunder in Preseason Finale

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close their preseason against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Santander Arena.

Tickets to the Royals preseason game tonight are FREE with the donation of a canned good for Reading's local food bank, Helping Harvest. Be the first fans to see the Royals' 2022-23 roster in action in the preseason finale at Santander Arena.

The Royals hold a 7-1-1-0 record against the Thunder in nine consecutive preseason games since 2017. In preseason games at Santander Arena, the Royals have a 3-0-1 record against the Thunder.

Reading fell to Adirondack in the preseason opener, 4-1, Friday, October 14 at Cool Insuring Arena. A go-ahead goal early into the third period scored by Vladislav Mikhalchuk put the Thunder ahead for good in the game's final frame.

Reading's lone goal in the game came from second-year pro Shane Sellar. The Carlisle, PA native scored on a rebound given up by Thunder goaltender Mareks Mitens. Fellow 2021-22 Royals roster returners, Tyler Kirkup and Mike Chen eached earned assists on Sellar's first goal as a Royal.

In the 2021-22 regular season, the Royals finished as the first place in the North Division with a 45-17-7-2 record and a .693 point percentage. Adirondack finished sixth in the North Division and 13th in the Eastern Conference, last place in both standings. Adirondack posted a 27-40-4-0 record and a .408 point percentage in the regular season.

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

