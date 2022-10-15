Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies in Preseason Opener

October 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Dakota Raabe and Andrew Nielsen but came up short as time ran out after a furious Grizzlies rally in the final minute as the Idaho Steelheads defeated Utah 3-2 at Idaho Central Arena in the first of a two game preseason series.

Raabe got Utah on the board first with a power play goal from the slot 12:17 into the contest. Nate Clurman and Keaton Jameson got the assists. Utah led 1-0 after 1 period despite being outshot 11 to 7 in the frame.

Idaho's Janis Svanenbergs tied the game 15:41 into the second period. 46 seconds later Nick Canade made it a 2-1 Idaho lead. The Steelheads led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play. Idaho outshot Utah 11 to 4 in the second period.

AJ White redirected a Matt Register shot to extend the Idaho lead 2:53 into the third period. It was a power play goal. White led the Steelheads with 11 power play goals in the 2021-2022 season. 46 seconds later Utah got on the board as Andrew Nielsen scored from the left circle with a ton of traffic in front of the net. The Nielsen goal concluded the scoring as both goaltenders were solid. Idaho's Jake Kupsky saved 20 of 22 to earn the win. Utah's Lukas Parik saved 31 of 34. Parik was the starting goaltender for the Rapid City Rush last season.

Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play. Idaho was 1 for 5. Idaho outshot Utah 34 to 22. The same two teams will meet at the Weber County Ice Sheet on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets will go through the Ogden Mustangs and the Ice Sheet. The Grizzlies begin the regular season on October 21 vs Rapid City at 7:10 pm.

3 stars

1. AJ White (Idaho) - GWG, +1, 2 shots.

2. Keaton Jameson (Utah) - 2 assists.

3. Janis Svanenbergs (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.