Intrasquad Scrimmage Rosters and Details Announced

The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, have announced the rosters for Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage.

The training camp roster has been split up into two teams that will clash for two periods, each of which will consist of 20 minutes of game action. The first period will have the teams play 5-on-5 and the second period will involve 10 minutes of 4-on-4 action and 10 minutes of 3-on-3. At the conclusion of the two periods there will be a shootout and every player on the roster will take an attempt.

The roster has been split into the following teams.

TEAM BLACK

#8 Kenton Helgesen (D)

#11 Lucas Feuk (F)

#14 Callum Fryer (D)

#20 Keanu Yamamoto (F)

#22 Matt Marcinew (F)

#28 Logan Nelson (F)

#42 Alex Aleardi (F)

#44 Tyson Helgesen (D)

#45 Colton Leiter (D)

#82 Leif Mattson (F)

#88 Garrett Klotz (F)

#32 Brad Arvanitis (G)

TEAM WHITE

#5 Quinn Wichers (D)

#9 Max Coatta (F)

#10 Tanner Schachle (F)

#13 Keegan Iverson (F)

#16 Zach Court (F)

#18 Branden Makara (F)

#19 Calder Brooks (F)

#25 Ryan Zuhlsdorf (D)

#43 Jay Powell (D)

#47 Chad Pietroniro (D)

#71 Jon Martin (F)

#31 Adam Carlson (G)

The game is free to attend and in lieu of admission, the Rush ask that fans bring a canned good for Feeding South Dakota, who will be collecting food donations at the game. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena and doors open at 5:00 p.m. Get here early for a free shredding event, hosted by AARP South Dakota, which will take place in the parking lot of The Monument from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

