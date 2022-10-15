Oilers Defeat Thunder in the Final Preseason Game
October 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, Okla. - The Oilers put together a strong effort on home ice, winning 3-1 over Wichita and ending the preseason with a 1-1 record.
Quinn Preston opened the game's scoring at the 12:22 mark of the first period, giving the Thunder the 1-0 start via a shot from the right circle. The Oilers would even it at 1-1 with a goal from J.C. Campagna on a backdoor feed at the 17:06 mark of the first frame.
The Oilers scored the only goal of the second period making it 2-1 Tulsa, as Jackson Leef hit the back of the net on a wrist shot from the left-wing half wall at the 19:58 mark.
Tulsa would grab another late-period goal, as Tyler Poulson scored at the 19:52 mark of the final frame on a patient play in front of the net, making it 3-1 Oilers.
The Oilers begin the regular season at home in the BOK Center on Friday, October 21 against the Allen Americans. The start time is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.comfor more information.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 15, 2022
- Jordan Timmons Scores Twice as the Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies 5-2 in Pre-Season Finale - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Defeat Thunder in the Final Preseason Game - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Fall to Thunder in Preseason Finale at Home, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Drops Exhibition Contest in Tulsa, 3-1 - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Cap Preseason Victorious, Beat Walleye on the Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Fall to Wings in Preseason Closer - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Opens Preseason with 1-0 Loss to Maine Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder End Preseason with 3-1 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners, Bussi Blank Railers in Preseason Opener - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - October 15 - ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks Training Camp Continues Monday - Kansas City Mavericks
- Intrasquad Scrimmage Rosters and Details Announced - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Preseason Finale - Reading Royals
- Chicago Assigns Forward Murray to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Down Royals in Preseason Action, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies in Preseason Opener - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Defeat Thunder in the Final Preseason Game
- ECHL All-Star Jack Doremus Returns for Second Season, Updates Training Camp Roster
- Oilers Announce Opening Training Camp Roster
- Tulsa Oilers Hockey Announce Training Camp Schedule
- Jarod Hilderman Returns to Oilers for Second Season