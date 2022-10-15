Oilers Defeat Thunder in the Final Preseason Game

October 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - The Oilers put together a strong effort on home ice, winning 3-1 over Wichita and ending the preseason with a 1-1 record.

Quinn Preston opened the game's scoring at the 12:22 mark of the first period, giving the Thunder the 1-0 start via a shot from the right circle. The Oilers would even it at 1-1 with a goal from J.C. Campagna on a backdoor feed at the 17:06 mark of the first frame.

The Oilers scored the only goal of the second period making it 2-1 Tulsa, as Jackson Leef hit the back of the net on a wrist shot from the left-wing half wall at the 19:58 mark.

Tulsa would grab another late-period goal, as Tyler Poulson scored at the 19:52 mark of the final frame on a patient play in front of the net, making it 3-1 Oilers.

The Oilers begin the regular season at home in the BOK Center on Friday, October 21 against the Allen Americans. The start time is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

